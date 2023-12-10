Police rescue kidnapped housewife in Kaduna

The Police Command in Kaduna State, said its operatives have rescued a kidnap victim, a housewife in the early hours of Sunday.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Mansur Hassan, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Kaduna.

Hassan narrated that at about 0100hrs on Sunday the Command’s operatives received a call that a group of armed men not yet ascertained invaded a residence at Dogarawa area of Sabon Gari Zaria LGA .

”The kidnappers kidnapped a house wife aged 37, at the residence

“On receiving the call our patrol team rushed to the scene and pursued the criminals. Due to our superior firepower they abandoned the kidnapped victim, which led to her rescue.”

He said the kidnapped victim had been reunited with her family unhurt .

Hassan said investigation was ongoing,while efforts were also intensified to arrest the fleeing suspects to face the full wrath of law.

He appealed for timely and useful information for proactive measures.