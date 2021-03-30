The Zamfara State Police Command said it secured the unconditional release of 10 victims abducted by some group of kidnappers who stormed Kaya village of Maradun Local Government Area of the state in the early hours of Monday.

SP Mohammed Shehu, the command’s public relations officer, said the victims, including seven women and three men, who had earlier been abducted and taken to Sububu forest by their abductors, were released in tandem with the ongoing peace process initiated by Governor Mohammed Bello Matawalle.

He said all the rescued victims have been debriefed by the police and later handed over to the Sole Administrator of Maradun Local Government Area.

Also, the Osun State command said it rescued the victim that was kidnapped along the Ife-Osu-Ibodi road as reported on 26th March, 2021, “without any ransom paid.”

It said the rescued victim is presently receiving treatment in the hospital.

It also debunked reports doing the round that three persons were kidnapped in the attack.