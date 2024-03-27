Police rescue kidnap victims chained in Katsina Forest

Operatives of the Katsina State Police Command have rescued five persons suspected to have been kidnapped while travelling from Abuja to Zamfara State.

The Command spokesman, Abubakar Sadiq-Aliyu, confirmed the rescue to the News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday.

The Assistant Superintendent of Police said a police patrol team rescued the victims on Monday from Katsina Forest in Kankara Local Government Area, where they were chained.

He said: “The rescued victims were travelling from Abuja to Zamfara on March 9 when they were kidnapped at Kushere village in Zamfara.

“The victims were taken to Katsina Forest and chained, but were eventually rescued by our operatives.”

The Police Public Relations Officer added the rescued victims were responding to medical treatment as efforts were being made to reunite them with their families.

Sadiq-Aliyu assured that the assailants would still be arrested.