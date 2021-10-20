Police rescue kidnap victim in Delta State

The Delta State Police Command has rescued a kidnap victim in Abraka, Ethiope East Local Government Area of the state.

Police spokesman in the state, DSP Bright Edafe, confirmed the rescue in a statement in Warri on Wednesday.

Edafe named the victim as Oghenero Iboyitete and said he was rescued by the operatives of the Abraka Police Division.

He said: “On October 16, 2021 at about 11.30pm, the Abraka Police Division received a distress call at about 6pm, and the caller said he gave his car, a Lexus to his friend, Iboyitete.

“The caller said that at about 11pm, he got out of his house only to find his car outside the gate with the doors open and the engine running, but Iboyitete was nowhere to be found.”

“Police operatives who arrived at the scene, trailed the suspects to a nearby bush and found a pair of slippers, two cell phones and a tee-shirt all belonging to the victim,” Edafe stated.

Edafe added that further actions by the operatives forced the hoodlums to abandon the victim and fled.

He said the victim was rescued unhurt while efforts had been intensified to arrest the fleeing suspects.