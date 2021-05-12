One Jeffrey Emekume, 27, who was kidnapped along Eku Abraka road on May 8, 2021 has been rescued by men of the Delta State police command.

The Divisional Police Officer, Sapele Division, CSP Harrison Nwabuisi, had received a report that Emekume had been kidnapped in his Lexus SUV with registration number RSH 716 AX.

He swiftly mobilized crack teams into the bush. The kidnapper abandoned the victim and fled. Emekume was rescued and his Lexus SUV was recovered.

The public relations officer of the command, Edafe Bright, said efforts are ongoing to track and arrest the fleeing suspects.

In another development, operatives of the ‘A’ Division, Warri, raided a black spot at Hausa Quarters where one Aliyu Adamu, 20, was arrested with 237 wraps of weed suspected to Indian hemp.

The suspect allegedly confessed to being a major dealer in Indian hemp.

Bright also said that operatives of the command’s ‘B’ Division, Warri while on patrol around Okumagba Estate apprehended a tricycle in which a locally made gun and live cartridge were recovered.

Its occupants had fled on sighting the police patrol team.

Bright said the tricycle, with registration number EHR 247 QF, was impounded, while a manhunt has been mounted to arrest the fleeing suspects.

Again, three alleged kidnap suspects were beaten to death by an angry mob for attempting to kidnap a victim at Oghara Junction.

The three suspects were Onome Efetobore, a notorious criminal said to have been on police wanted list; Collins (surname unknown) also a known notorious kidnapper and armed robber who escaped from Benin correctional facility during the #EndSARS prom test; and one Glory Reuben.

Police operatives rescued them from the mob and rushed them to the hospital for treatment, but they were later confirmed dead at the General Hospital, Oghara.

Exhibits recovered from them include a locally made pistol and three live cartridges.