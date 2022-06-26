Police rescue kidnap victim in car boot, hunt for abductors

The Anambra State Police Command has announced the rescue of a man abducted in Agulu, Anaocha Local Government Area of the state.

This was contained in a statement issued on Saturday by the spokesman of the Anambra Police Command, Tochukwu Ikenga.

The statement said: “Police operatives at about 4pm, today 25/6/2022 rescued an abducted victim and recovered one Lexus 350 Salon with registration number EPE 316 HE and Ford SUV with number plate GGE 769 FT along Ezinifite road, Aguata LGA.

“The victim was abducted in the early hours of today at Nwanchi village, Agulu. The abductors forced the victim inside the boot of his Lexus and took off.

“The police on receipt of the information intensified patrols and restrategised on operational positioning within the area. This made the hoodlums abandon the victim, his vehicle, their operational vehicle and fled.”