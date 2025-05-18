Police rescue kidnap victim, arrest four suspects in Ondo

The Ondo State Police Command says a kidnap victim, Semiu Ogunniyi, has been rescued and four suspected kidnappers arrested across the state.

Wilfred Afolabi, Commissioner of Police in the state, revealed this while briefing newsmen on the command’s recent achievements on Sunday in Akure.

Afolabi said that eight other people were arrested for armed robbery, cultism, and stealing.

He also said three single rifles, one cut- to-size pistol, two Volkswagen Vento, three motorbikes, among others were recovered from the suspects.

According to the CP, the victim was kidnapped on May 14, 2025 around Iku Quarters, Ikare-Akoko.

He said: “He was rescued by a combined tactical team of operatives from the command and hunters based in the area.

“One of the suspects involved in the abduction was arrested, while the victim was rescued alive and unhurt without paying any ransom.

“The joint team strategically laid an ambush in a forest area near Supare in Akoko, believed to be a rendezvous point for the suspects, who had demanded a ransom of N14 million.

“During the interception, the suspects engaged the operatives in a fierce gun duel.

“In the exchange, several of the suspects sustained serious gunshot injuries.

“One of them, Babuga Muhammed ‘m’, from Igana, Iseyin, Oyo State, was apprehended.

“He is currently receiving treatment for gunshot wounds at the state Specialist Hospital.

“Efforts are ongoing to track and apprehend the fleeing suspects who escaped with injuries.”

Similarly, Afolabi said that three other suspected kidnappers, who confessed to their involvement in various kidnapping cases across the state, were arrested.

According to him, 25-year-old Ibrahim Umar and 38-year-old Paul Osanyiduro were arrested at Sabo Soja and Africa Kingdom Restaurant, both in Owo.

He explained further that 30-year-old Abubakar Bamoh, an indigene of Bunza Local Government Area of Kebbi State, was apprehended at one of the Fulani camps in Igbara-Oke, Ifedore Local Government Area.

The CP said that Bamoh was alleged to be a major logistics provider for suspected kidnapping syndicates operating across state lines.

Afolabi said that the suspect played a significant role in a kidnapping incident, which occurred in Osun State, while the victim was abducted and held hostage in a forest located in Igbara-Oke, Ondo State.

He, therefore, reiterated the command’s commitment to continue tackling crime, ensuring public safety, and fostering peace across communities in the state.

The CP said: “I want to assure the good people of Ondo State that the police command, under my leadership, will continue to act with professionalism, impartiality, and resolve in protecting lives and property.

“We urge residents to remain vigilant, report suspicious activities, and cooperate with security agencies.

“Together, we can and will build a safer Ondo State.”

