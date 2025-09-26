Police rescue four-year-old sold for N3.7m

The Ondo State Police Command has rescued a four-year-old girl, Jesinta Sunday, who was sold for N3.7 million in Asaba, the Delta State capital.

The spokesperson of the command and a Deputy Superintendent of Police, DSP Olushola Ayanlade, confirmed the development on Thursday.

Ayanlade, in Akure, the Ondo State capital, on Thursday, he said two suspects had been arrested in connection with the case.

He said the case began on February 3, 2025 when one Kingsley Sunday reported his daughter missing while with his wife, Happiness Sunday.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, the case was transferred to the Monitoring Unit for discreet investigation, and later charged before the Family Magistrate Court in Akure.

The child’s mother, Nneka Onah, and Happiness were remanded at the Correctional Centre in Ondo State before later being granted bail.

A breakthrough came on July 9, 2025 when Kingsley reported sighting his missing daughter in Asaba, prompting swift police action.

Detectives from the Command’s Gender Desk Team recovered the child safely and returned her to Akure, arresting one Amaka Chukwuemeka, aged 30.

Chukwuemeka confessed she bought the child for N3.7 million, adding that she was introduced by her friend, Chinaza Owoh, aged 38.

She further alleged that the child was handed over by 58-year-old Mabel Esimai, who provided forged adoption documents to facilitate the transaction.

Police investigations later confirmed that Esimai allegedly received the child from another woman, Chioma Okechukwu, aged 37, with instructions to secure a buyer.

Ayanlade said the discoveries exposed a well-organised trafficking network spanning Ondo, Delta, and Anambra States, highlighting the scale of the criminal enterprise.

He added that the command commended the Gender Desk Team for their diligence, professionalism, and swift response in rescuing the child.

He noted that the command also directed investigators to uncover all collaborators and ensure prosecution of the suspects, stressing that Ondo State will not harbour child traffickers or syndicates.