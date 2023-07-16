Police rescue four kidnapped victims in Kwara

828 828

The Police Command in Kwara has confirmed the rescue of four kidnapped victims, abducted in Isin Local Government Area of the state.

The spokesperson for the command, SP Ajayi Okasanmi, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Ilorin.

The statement said the victims were rescued by a combined team of policemen, hunters and vigilantes on the directive of the state Police Commissioner, Ebunoluwarotimi Adelesi.

“However, acting on the directive of the state Police Commissioner, the command’s anti-kidnapping unit stationed within the Isanlu-Isin axis, assisted by hunters and vigilantes, swung into action and gave the abductors a hot chase.

“In the process, the kidnappers abandoned the Sienna bus conveying the victims at the time of the incident and one of them, Oke Olatunji, was rescued by the team.

“The CP personally led another special tactical team on search and rescue operation into the forest within Isin town and in the process, another victim identified as Femi Ajayi, with bullet injury, was rescued.

“He was taken to the health center in Isanlu-Isin where he is currently receiving medical attention.

“Another two persons were rescued by the police on Saturday night July 15,” the statement read in part.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that on July 13, four victims Dipe Ajayi, Kunle Abolarin, Femi Abolarin and Femi Ajayi were abducted at about 5 p.m in Isanlu-Isin.

The victims all hailed from Oke-Arin, Isanlu-Isin in lsin local government area of the state.