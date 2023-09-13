Police rescue four kidnapped victims in Delta

The Police Command in Delta has rescued four kidnapped victims in Orerokpe, Okpe Local Government Area of the state.

The command’s spokesman, DSP Bright Edafe disclosed this to newsmen Wednesday in Warri.

Edafe explained that the victims were rescued Tuesday by a combined team of Police operatives attached to the Orerokpe division, troops of the Nigerian Army and Orerokpe community vigilantes.

He said that the victims, residents of Orerokpe community, were abducted Monday while on transit enroute Eku-Abraka Road by Orerokpe Bridge.

The Spokesman said that the incident was reported on September 12, at the Orerokpe Division and that the suspects were demanding a N10 million ransom.

“The Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Orerokpe division, CSP Paul Oboware in a swift response led a team of Policemen, with support from the troops of the Nigerian Army and members of Oreorokpe community vigilantes.

“The rescue team, using technically generated intelligence, trailed the kidnappers into the adjoining bushes.

“They combed the bushes relentlessly, putting pressure on the kidnappers who on sighting the team abandoned the victims and took to their heels.

“Consequently, all the kidnapped victims were rescued and taken to the hospital where they were treated and discharged,” he said.

Edafe added that the victims have since reunited with their families, adding that efforts are in top gear to apprehend the fleeing suspects