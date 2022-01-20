Police rescue four kidnapped University of Port Harcourt students

Four students of the University of Port Harcourt abducted on Saturday have been rescued by operatives of the Rivers State Police Command.

Sam Kpenu, the institution’s Public Relations Officer, confirmed on Wednesday that the students have been rescued.

According to Kpenu in a statement on Wednesday, the students, two Ph.D. and two undergraduate students, were kidnapped while they were on their way to Orashi River in the state.

He gave the names of the four students as Gbaa Nenubari, Asumbo Elizabeth, Eze Chimezie, and Onosigho Augustine.

“They were on their way to Orashi River for vegetation sampling for their final-year project and Post-Graduate research works when they were abducted,” he stated.

Kpenu said that the University’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Owunari Georgewill, received the victims and commended the institution’s Chief Security Officer and security agencies for their prompt intervention.

Georgewill said: “We are happy that the students are back unhurt and now reunited with their families and friends.

“We sympathise with them for what they went through in the hands of their abductors.”