Police rescue four alleged kidnap victims, 13 trafficked children in Adamawa

The Adamawa Police Command says it has rescued four kidnapped victims and 13 trafficked children during a series of coordinated security operations across the state.

The Commissioner of Police, Dankombo Falings, disclosed this on Monday at a news conference in Yola.

Falings said the operations were part of the Command’s efforts to combat crime and maintain public safety, adding that the achievements were recorded in the second quarter of 2025.

He said a total of 567 suspects were arrested for various offences, including kidnapping, culpable homicide, armed robbery, child trafficking, rape, sexual offences, and Shilla gangsterism.

According to him, the success was achieved through the joint efforts of the anti-kidnapping squad, crack squad, intelligence and tactical units, area commanders, and divisional police officers.

He said 13 allegedly trafficked children were also rescued in a major operation led by ACP Shuaibu Wara, based on credible intelligence.

He said two female suspects (names withheld) of Kabiku, Nnewi in Anambra were arrested in connection with child-trafficking.

“The victims, trafficked and sold in Anambra State, will be reunited with their families after ongoing investigations,” he said.

Also Read:

He listed others arrested to include a suspected drug dealer, accused of murdering a man over a N50,000 dispute from the sale of Indian hemp.

“Seven suspected members of the Shilla gang are also in police for house-to-house robbery, among others,” he said.

The Commissioner listed items recovered from the suspects to include; “six AK-47 rifles, three pump-action guns, 11 locally fabricated rifles, assorted rounds of live ammunition.

“Others are three stolen vehicles, five tricycles, four motorcycles, two gas cylinders, computers, mobile phones, charms and other exhibits” he added.

The Commissioner expressed appreciation to Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri for his continued support to the police and security agencies.

He also commended residents of Adamawa for providing credible information that aided the success of the operations.

“We remain committed to protecting lives and property, we urge members of the public to stay vigilant and report suspicious activities as security is a collective responsibility,” he said.

Post Views: 21