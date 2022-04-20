Police rescue five human trafficking victims, arrest 10 suspected prostitutes in Delta

Delta State’s Police Command has rescued five victims of human trafficking and arrested 10 suspected prostitutes in the state.

The State’s Commissioner of Police (CP) Ari Ali, disclosed this in a statement issued by the command’s Spokesman, DSP Bright Edafe, Wednesday in Asaba, the State’s capital.

Ali said the suspects were arrested Friday at a brothel located at Otokutu community in Ughelli South Local Government Area of the state.

He stated on April 15, at about 2330hrs, the command received information that a hotel, located at Aragba in Otokutu, Ughelli South, was being used as a brothel where underage children were being trafficked and used as sex slaves.

“The Command, upon receiving this disturbing information, raided the brothel and rescued five underage girls,” he said.

Ali confirmed investigations revealed that a female suspect, now at large, had been involved in trafficking the underage girls from Rivers to Patani in Delta.

He further revealed that the victims were forced to take oath in Patani before they were brought to Otu-Jeremi.

The CP added that they were being harboured by the owner of the brothel and his wife, currently in police custody.

He said 10 other male suspects and 10 female suspected prostitutes were also arrested during the raid, adding that investigation was ongoing.

