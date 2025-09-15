Police rescue female kidnap victim, arrest suspect in Delta

The Delta State Police Command says it has rescued a suspected female kidnap victim,and arrested a suspect in connection with the crime at Oza-nogogo community, near Agbor.

Spokesperson for the command, SP Bright Edafe said in a statement on Monday in Asaba that the rescue operation was carried out by operatives from the Agbor Police Division.

According to him, acting on intel, we gathered that there is this suspect who forcefully abduct girls from the North and keep them in his house against their will.

“So, the DPO in charge of the division, CSP Michael Obekpa led operatives and embarked on an intelligence led investigation.

”Operatives trailed the suspect to Oza Nogogo community and raided the premises and the suspect male aged 30 was seen with a young girl whom he allegedly kidnapped on September 11.

Edafe added that the DPO and his team alongside members of the local vigilante swung into action and rescued the victim, while the suspect who allegedly hailed from Kosso community in Sokoto State, was subsequently arrested and taken into custody.

He said that upon examination of the victim, the operatives discovered that she had been hypnotised by the suspect, whom she said lured her out of her family home in Bodinga community, Washegu LGA of Niger.

“The victim further narrated how the suspect destroyed her mobile phone SIM card to make her unreachable before taking her away.

“Further investigation led the operatives to the victim’s mother in Bodinga community, who revealed that the victim had been missing since September 2,” he said.

The Delta command spokesperson also confirmed the arrest of 27 armed robbery suspects and the recovery of a locally-made shot gun at the notorious Basket market, along the Benin/Onitsha expressway.

He said the arrest of the suspects was carried out on September 9, by operatives of Eagle Net Special Squad, Asaba in collaboration with members of the Nigeria Hunters Forest Security Service (NHFSS).

“Led by the Commander Eagle-Net Special Squad SP Yunusa Danyaya and acting on high powered intelligence report, the security team conducted a raid operation at the popular Basket Market along Asaba–Benin road, by Uromi Junction.

“During the operation, a total of 27 suspects all adults were apprehended and upon thorough search one locally fabricated firearm and large quantities of illicit drugs were recovered from the suspects.

“Investigation is currently in progress, while preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects hibernate in the hideout from where they execute their criminal plans,” Edafe said.

