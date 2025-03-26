Police rescue driver from angry mob over alleged abduction of passenger

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have rescued a 30-year-old ride-share driver, Olayemi Yusuf from being mobbed to death over alleged abduction of a female passenger at Ilogbo road in the Sango-Ota area of the state.

Spokesperson for the Ogun Police Command, Omolola Odutola, A Chief Superintendent of Police, disclosed this in a statement issued on Tuesday.

Odutola said police detectives from the Onipanu Divisional Headquarters, at about 3pm on Monday, received information about a suspicious vehicle along Ilogbo road at Oju-Oore.

“On our arrival at the scene at Omowo Filling Station along Ilogbo road, Police detectives discovered that the victim raised an alarm which drew the attention of passers-by who intervened and attacked the suspect.

“A swift police response led to the rescue of the victim, Coutroupis Peace, a 22-year-old female of No. 17 Fisher Street, Cement bus stop in Lagos,” she said.

Odutola disclosed that preliminary investigation revealed that the victim had booked a ride through an online car service from Lekki in Lagos to Off Freedom Way at Lekki.

“During the journey, the driver had claimed that his navigation system malfunctioned and deviated from the intended route.

“He subsequently overpowered the victim and restrained her hands with two plastic tyre clips,” the Police spokesperson said.

Consequently, Odutola said the police officers arrested Yusuf for the abduction of a female passenger.

She disclosed that the suspect, who had earlier been assaulted by the angry mob, is currently in police custody while investigation has commenced.

According to Odutola, both the victim and suspect were taken to the police station, with the suspect receiving medical attention due to injuries sustained from the mob attack.

She further stated that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Lanre Ogunlowo, has since enjoined members of the public to avoid taking laws into their hands.

Odutola quoted him as urging citizens to report any suspicious activity to the authorities for proper investigation and legal action.

“The Police in Ogun also caution against mob justice. We appeal to citizens to report incidents to the authorities for proper investigation,” she said.

