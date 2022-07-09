Police rescue Chinese abducted in Kwara State

Operatives of the Kwara State Police Command have rescued the Chinese national abducted by gunmen on July 3 at a construction site on Shao-Oloru Expressway.

This development was confirmed in a statement issued in Ilorin on Friday by the police spokesman, SP Ajayi Okasanmi.

He stated that police operatives on the rescue mission were still in the bushes to arrest the culprits.

Okasanmi added that the rescued Chinese is currently undergoing medical examination to ascertain his state of health before his reunion with his family.

He said: “The pressure mounted on the kidnappers by the rescue teams became so intense that the criminals could no more stand the heat, forcing them to abandon the victim and escape for their lives.”

—