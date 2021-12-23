Police rescue baby, two adults abducted by bandits in Zamfara

Three persons, including a three-month-old baby, abducted by bandits in Zamfara State been rescued by operatives of the Nigeria Police in Zamfara State.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Ayuba Elkanah, disclosed this on Wednesday when he briefed newsmen.

Elkanah, who spoke Gusau, said the victims were abducted from Ruggar Tudu village in Bungudu Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

He revealed that the police operatives also arrested three suppliers of hard drugs to bandits and recovered some items from the renegades, including one motorcycle, eight AK-47 rifles, one General Purpose Machine Gun, one Rocket Launcher and five magazines.

The CP said the Police Command has recorded tremendous successes in the ongoing war against banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling and other crimes in Zamfara State.

According to him, police operatives also recovered 69 cows from bandits in the last four months.