Police rescue abducted wife of Niger APC Chairman in Borno

The Borno State Police Command says its operatives have rescued Habiba Baffa, the abducted wife of Usman Baffa, Chairman, All Progressives Congress, Magama Local Government Area chapter, Niger State.

The Commissioner, Abdu Umar, confirmed the rescue while handing over the victim to her family in Maiduguri on Thursday.

Umar said that Mrs. Baffa was abducted from her home in Tunga area of Minna, the Niger State capital, on Sunday.

Umar said: :The attention of men of the command was drawn on Wednesday, at about 1400hrs, by the Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, a woman named Habiba Baffa, was found in Kano motor park.”

He said that she was rescued and brought to the command, adding: “During profiling, it was discovered that she was abducted by four unknown gunmen to an unknown destination only to find herself in Borno.”

Umar said that the husband was contacted through the help of the victim where he came from Niger State to reunite with his wife.

Narrating her ordeal, Habiba told newsmen that the gunmen stormed her home at about 5am and asked where her husband was.

She said they also requested a huge amount of money, which she gave them.

She added: “They later asked me to enter their vehicle and took me away.

“I only woke up to find out that I was in Borno.”

On his part, Baffa thanked God that his wife was rescued and lauded the Nigerian Police Force for their efforts.

He said: “The kidnap was targeted at me, but since they could not find me, they took my wife.

“Honestly, I could not sleep or eat.

“I was very traumatised.

“I cannot imagine being without my wife.”