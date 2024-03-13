Police rescue abducted UNTH security guard

Operatives of the Enugu State Police Command have rescued the security man abducted with a senior female nurse on Tuesday at the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital in Enugu State.

This development was revealed in a statement issued by the command’s spokesperson, Daniel Ndukwe, on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the State Police Commissioner, CP Kanayo Uzuegbu, has further directed the operatives to intensify operations to rescue the nurse, and also arrest the abductors.

The statement partly read: “The security man, alleged to have been abducted alongside a female nurse by armed hoodlums in the morning hours of March 12, 2024, at the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital, Ituku-Ozalla in Nkanu West Local Government Area, has been rescued by Police Operatives.

“He was rescued at Ishi-Ozalla in the same local government area at about 11.45 p.m. on the same date of the incident, following the intense operations immediately launched to rescue the victims and apprehend the assailants.

“Consequently, the Commissioner of Police, CP Kanayo Uzuegbu, has ordered the Police operatives and the complementary teams from the Neighborhood Watch Group, Forest Guards and Local Vigilantes to ensure that everything is done to rescue the female nurse and arrest the hoodlums.

“Meanwhile, members of the public, particularly residents of the Ituku-Ozalla community and environs, have been enjoined to report any suspected individuals found within their residential areas or in the forest, by calling 08099854883 or emailing infoenugupolice@gmail.com.”