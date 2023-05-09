Police rescue abducted man, recover rifles in Zamfara

Operatives of the Zamfara State Police Command have rescued one Abdullahi Naibi of Yardadi village in Bakura Local Government Area of the state from his abductors.

Operatives of the Command who carried out the operation, also recovered an AK-47 rifle with empty magazine.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Muhammed Bunu, told a news conference in Gusau on Tuesday that Naibi had been taken to the General Hospital at Talata Mafara, also in the state.

The CP said that on May 3, a team of police operatives on surveillance patrol along Gusau-Tsafe Road intercepted bandits on three motorcycles, each carrying three persons.

He said the bandits engaged the police in a gun duel, which lasted for an hour.

Bunu added that police was able to neutralise two of the bandits and recovered one AK-47 rifle and one pump action gun while other bandits escaped with gunshots wounds.

He said: “I have come to understand the prevalent security challenges in Zamfara, which include banditry, reprisal attacks, kidnapping and political intolerance.

“I will review existing crime fighting strategies and garnish them with community policing.”

The Commissioner appealed for continuous support, cooperation and collaboration of all stakeholders to rid the state of criminal elements.