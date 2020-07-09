The Edo State Police Command on Thursday announced the rescue of a man abducted by hoodlums, saying one of the suspected kidnappers had been captured.

The Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, made the disclosure at a news conference in Benin.

Nwabuzor said the rescue took place on July 7 at about 1pm.

He said the Divisional Police Officer at Ekpoma had received a report that one Joseph Patrick, 35, of Ozege Junction, Borehole Quarters in Ekpoma, was abducted on Wednesday.

The spokesman said the kidnapping was carried out by a five-man gang of kidnappers, operating at Urohi forest in Ekpoma, near Benin.

Nwabuzor explained that as soon as the information reached the Ekpoma Police Division, the DPO and his men, in collaboration with hunters, combed the bush and confronted the kidnappers.

He said: “The kidnappers on sighting the policemen engaged them in a gun duel and in the process one of them was hit by bullet and he was captured.”

The police image maker disclosed that the captured kidnapper had given his age as 23 years and a Fulani from Kano State.

According to Nwabuzor, the suspect has since confessed to the crime, saying he is a member of a five-man gang of kidnappers operating on the Benin-Auchi highway.

Speaking to reporters, the suspect, whose name was not given, said the kidnapping was his first time of engaging in the crime.

Nwabuzor also confirmed the attempted abduction of an Ekpoma-based businessman, John Omofuma, on the Benin-Ekpoma Road.

The spokesman said investigation on the matter was going on.