Police rescue abducted 10-year-old in Nsukka

Police in Nsukka, Enugu State rescued an abducted 10-year-old at Enugu-Ezike community on Monday.

Police spokesman in the state, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, said on Tuesday that the minor was rescued at about 11pm.

Ndukwe explained that the abductors abandoned their victim in the community as a result of pressure mounted on them by police operatives.

He said: “Four masked and armed men operating in a black colour pickup truck abducted the minor from her home at Ukwuinyi Ogrute area of Enugu-Ezike community on Sunday.

“She has been reunited with her parents, however.”

He added that Commissioner of Police in the state, Ahmed Ammani, noted that the horrifying abduction of the minor, shown in a viral video, “is one that is highly intolerable and shall not be treated lightly”.