Police rescue 97 kidnap victims, arrest 1,284 suspects in six weeks

Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force across the country rescued 97 kidnap victims, recovered 284 firearms and arrested 1,284 suspects in the last six weeks.

This was disclosed by the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, during the parade of the suspects.

Adejobi, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, said the force, under the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has continued to record giant strides in the fight against every form of crime and criminality in the country, and guaranteeing the safety of the country’s citizens.

He revealed the arrest of 307 armed robbery suspects, 296 kidnapping suspects, 301 homicide suspects, 176 rape/defilement suspects, and 204 suspected cultists and recovery of 284 firearms, 6702 ammunition of various calibres, 107 vehicles and rescue of 97 victims in six weeks.

While highlighting some specific details, the FPRO said operatives apprehended a notorious robbery syndicate operating in the Jos-North/Jos South region of Plateau State, putting an end to their streak of nefarious activities.

The syndicate has 16 members, nine of whom are involved in stealing motorcycles and tricycles around Jos Metro, parading themselves as Police Officers using a fake ID and illegally confiscating motorcycles and tricycles from motorists.

Other cases include the arrest of a notorious robber who specialised in robbing houses and making away with money and valuables, particularly gold, and the arrest of a group of metal scavengers who smuggle valuables buried under refuse.

According to Adejobi, Egbetokun has commended the officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force for the feats, recognising their dedication and celerity in the execution of their duty.

He added: “To further support the government in the fight against money laundering, the IGP has also established the Anti-Money Laundering unit at the Force Headquarters headed by CP Hycenth Edozie Azuka.

“This development is also accompanied by the appointment of a new commander for the IGP-STFPIB, aimed at tackling oil theft and pipeline vandalism.

“The Nigeria Police Force under the present leadership has been committed to executing its statutory mandate as enshrined in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and to this end, the Inspector-General of Police has reasserted his dedication to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens.

“We urge citizens to give their maximum cooperation and support, in order to have a society where crime is at its barest minimum.”

