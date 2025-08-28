Police rescue seven-year-old kidnap victim in Lagos, arrest suspect

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command, Special Squad I, have apprehended a 32-year-old man, identified as Chigozie Michael Clement, over the abduction of a 7-year-old boy in Lagos.

According to available information, the child’s father reported to the Alapere Police Division on August 25, 2025, that his son had been taken away from their residence without his consent by a painter working for the family.

Shortly after, the suspect reportedly contacted the victim’s mother and demanded a ransom of N7 million for the child’s release.

Following the report, the case was transferred to the Special Squad I of the Command for discreet investigation.

Detectives, acting on intelligence, traced the suspect to the Ijegun area of Lagos on August 27, 2025, where he was arrested and the victim rescued unhurt from a locked room where he had been kept in captivity.

According to police sources, the rescued boy has since been reunited with his family.

Confirming the arrest, the spokesperson for the Lagos Police Command, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, said the suspect, during interrogation, confessed to the crime, claiming he resorted to kidnapping to raise money for his family’s needs.

Hundeyin said investigations were ongoing to determine whether the suspect had accomplices, adding that he would be charged in court.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Olohundare Jimoh, assured residents that the Command would continue to deploy all available resources to tackle crimes and ensure safety across the state.

