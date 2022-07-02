Police rescue 50 children inside underground of church in Ondo

No fewer than 50 children have been rescued from an underground apartment in a church in Ondo town, Ondo State, South Western Nigeria.

It was gathered that the children were abducted and kept in the underground cells.

The Pastor of the church and other accomplices have been arrested by police detectives in the town.

The abducted children were seen in a viral video trending on social media.

They were seen in a police patrol vehicle which conveyed them to the police station.

A voice was heard in the video saying “There are kidnapped children found in the underground cell of a church in Valentino Area of Ondo.

“The pastor and some members of the church have been arrested and were also in the patrol van of the police.”

Spokesperson for the Ondo State Police Command, Funmi Odunlami, confirmed the discovery by police detectives.

Odunlami also confirmed that the victims had been taken to the Akure headquarters of the Command.

She said: “I don’t have the details yet but they are bringing the victims to the headquarters.

“I will give you the details as soon as I get it from the DPO.”