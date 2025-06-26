Police rescue 46 trafficked Ghanaians in Abuja, bust syndicate

About 46 trafficked victims have been rescued by the operatives of the National Central Bureau in Abuja.

Also, the seven suspects linked to the offence and cybercrime have been apprehended.

According to a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the success came from two coordinated operations in collaboration with INTERPOL and the Ghana High Commission.

In the first operation, Adejobi said 31 victims trafficked from Ghana to Nigeria under false promises of job opportunities in Europe were rescued.

He noted that investigations revealed the victims were coerced into fraudulent online marketing activities operated by the QNET network.

Among them was one Samuel Dankwah Opoku, deceived by George Tenkron and defrauded of 30,000 Ghanaian Cedis by Attah Amankwaah, a known QNET member based in Nigeria.

“Preliminary Investigations revealed that in August 2024, one Samuel Dankwah Opoku, a Ghanaian national, was deceived by one George Tenkron, who falsely assured him of employment in Spain. Opoku was directed to travel to Nigeria, where he became ensnared in QNET’s fraudulent schemes. It was further uncovered that the victim had paid Thirty Thousand Ghanaian Cedis GHC 30,000 to one Attah Amankwaah, a Ghanaian residing in Nigeria and a known member of the QNET network. This syndicate specializes in manipulating and confining individuals into exploitative online marketing scams under duress and false obligations. ”

Adejobi said operatives of INTERPOL NCB arrested six suspects during a raid on their operational base, uncovering incriminating evidence and exposing a larger syndicate engaged in cyber fraud and human trafficking.

He said the rescued individuals have since been handed over to the Ghana High Commission in Abuja for repatriation and support.

“Acting on credible intelligence, operatives of the Nigeria Police Force apprehended six suspects, including Attah Amankwaah, and uncovered incriminating materials during a raid at their operational base.

“Detailed statements obtained from both victims and suspects led to the exposure of a wider transnational human trafficking and internet fraud network. The rescued victims were subsequently handed over to the Ghana High commission,” Adejobi said.

In a related incident on June 17, 2025, he said the bureau received a distress alert about four Ghanaian nationals trafficked to Nigeria by 39-year-old Achiaa Grace Afrifa.

According to him, the suspect had allegedly extorted 126,000 Ghanaian Cedis from her victims under the guise of job placements.

He said acting on intelligence, police arrested her in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, on June 18 and rescu’ed 15 victims from her custody.

All seven suspects are currently in custody and will face prosecution upon conclusion of investigations.

Adejobi said the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, commended the swift response of INTERPOL and the collaboration with the Ghanaian authorities.

He reaffirmed the Force’s dedication to dismantling trafficking syndicates, combating cybercrime, and protecting the rights of vulnerable individuals.

