Police rescue 28 kidnap victims, detain 10 suspects in Enugu

The Enugu State Police Command has rescued 28 kidnap victims and detained 10 suspects in Enugu State.

The command also recovered firearms, ammunition, cash, vehicles, motorcycles and other exhibits in separate coordinated operations within the past 10 days.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Command’s spokesman, SP Daniel Ndukwe on Tuesday in Enugu.

Ndukwe said that the feat was part of the Command’s sustained efforts to rid Enugu State of unrepentant violent criminals.

“On May 18, at about 6:30 p.m., operatives attached to Umumba Police Division, working with the Neighbourhood Watch, Forest Guards and community members, rescued two male and two female victims kidnapped along Umumba-Ndiuno-Aguoba Road in Ezeagu Local Government Area.

“This followed a tactical bush-combing operation.

“Four male suspects linked to the crime were immediately detained and are currently assisting with ongoing investigations,” he said.

The spokesman said that on the same day, at about 6:34 p.m., operatives from 9th Mile Division responded to a distress call and arrested a suspect.

According to him, the suspect and three others have attempted to kidnap a woman, who raised an alarm.

He said that the suspect, who was severely beaten by the mob, was taken to hospital for treatment and is being investigated further.

“Similarly, operatives from Okpuje Police Division of the Command, in collaboration with Neighbourhood Watch and Forest Guards, on May 17, 2025, carried out a strategic bush-combing operation in a forest bordering Okpuje in Enugu State and Odolu in Kogi State.

“During the operation, they intercepted two men found with ₦150,000 and ₦70,000 respectively, intended for ransom payments, as well as loaves of bread and drinks requested by the kidnappers.

“Upon further incursion, the team encountered armed resistance from the kidnappers but responded with superior firepower, forcing them to flee with gunshot wounds and abandon the victims, a pump-action gun, and two live cartridges.

“The victims were rescued unhurt and the exhibits recovered. Efforts to track down the fleeing suspects are ongoing,” he said.

Ndukwe said that earlier, on May 14, 2025, at about 5:30a.m., operatives from Igbo-Eze North Division, with the Military and Neighbourhood Watch, rescued 21 kidnapped victims in Amaka-Okpodu community in Kogi State.

He said that the victims, some of whom were returning from a traditional marriage ceremony, had been allegedly abducted on May 10, 2025, along Iyionu-Aguibeje Road in Igbo-Eze North LGA by hooded armed men.

“Five male suspects were subsequently detained following credible intelligence, and three firearms were also recovered. Additionally, a minibus and four motorcycles used by the travelling victims were earlier recovered from the scene of the crime.

“In another operation, on May 13, 2025, at about 9:45 p.m., operatives of the Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Tactical Squad, acting on credible information, rescued a kidnapped victim along the Enugu/Port-Harcourt Expressway and recovered his Toyota Camry.

“A white Toyota Corolla with registration number ENU 703 LP used by the suspects and a Lexus 330 Jeep abandoned at the kidnapping scene in Premier Layout, Independence Layout, Enugu, were also recovered.

“Operations to hunt down the fleeing suspects are ongoing,” he said.

Ndukwe said that the state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr Mamman Giwa, had commended the police operatives, the collaborating security agents and law-abiding community members for their efforts in making the operations successful.

The spokesman said that the commissioner reaffirmed the command’s avowed commitment to make Enugu State safer and more secure by rooting out violent criminals and their activities.

He said that the state police boss urged residents to remain law-abiding, vigilant and cooperative with police and other law enforcement authorities.

