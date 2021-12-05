Police rescue 17-year-old kidnapped victim

The Police Command in Kaduna State says its operatives have rescued a 17 year-old kidnapped victim in Sabon Birnin Daji forest of Igabi Local Government Area of the state.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige, made the announcement in a statement issued on Sunday in Kaduna.

Jalige said that on Saturday, the operatives of the command while on routine patrol around Sabon Birnin Daji forest, intercepted sounds of sporadic gunshot coming through the forest.

He said that the operatives decided to move forcefully to find out what could be responsible for such act.

“The operatives stormed a kidnapper’s den, where a fierce exchange of fire ensued which resulted in the rescue of one Sani Adamu, 17, a resident of old Sabon Gida airport while the bandits escaped with varying bullet wounds

“The said victim was immediately taken to Kutungare Primary Health Care Centre for medical attention.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was abducted while working on a rice farm around Afaka village in igabi Local Government Area in Kaduna,” he added.

Jalige said that effort was being intensified to ensure that the vicinity was thoroughly combed for a possible rescue of more victims if any and to rid the area of criminal elements.

“The command is calling on the public not to be deterred by these isolated incidences and to report any kidnap incident recorded within their areas so that the authority will act upon promptly,”Jalige said.