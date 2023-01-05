Police rescue 15 captives from Zamfara forest

The Zamfara State Police Command on Thursday rescued 15 persons kidnapped by bandits along Gusau-Funtua Road.



The victims, according to available information, were abducted on Tuesday and taken away into the bush.



Briefing newsmen in Gusau, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Muhammad Shehu, said on receiving the news, the command mobilised rescue operation and confidence building patrol team to the area.



Shehu said after an intensive gun battle, the criminals withdrew and fled into the forest, leaving the captives.



He said: “The policemen in the operation team quickly rushed into the bush and recovered 15 persons comprising seven women, six men and two children.



“The victims had been given necessary medical check-ups and had interaction with the police commissioner for further intelligence reports.



“They would be immediately reunited with their family members.”