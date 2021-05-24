Commissioner of Police, Anambra State, Chris Owolabi, on Monday said operatives successfully repelled an attempt by hoodlums to burn down the ‘B’ Division Headquarters of the command and the State Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in Awka, the state capital.

Addressing a press conference in Awka, CP Owolabi said the hoodlums operating in three Toyota Hilux vans launched “coordinated and simultaneous attacks” at both the police divisional headquarters and INEC office.

“The hoodlums had attacked the police division as a decoy, then proceeded to nearby INEC office where they attempted to set ablaze the main headquarters building.

“They were repelled by the police and other security agencies who quickly mobilized to the scene forcing them to scamper for safety, with many sustaining gunshot wounds as revealed by blood trails in the surrounding bushes,” he said.

According to him, seven INEC vehicles and part of the store building were torched from an improvised explosive device (IED) thrown into the premises, which he said was promptly extinguished by firefighters.

At ‘B’ Division police station, Owolabi said an explosive ordinance lobbed into the station partially burnt the Charge Room, but was quickly extinguished.

The police chief said that police did not record any casualty in the attack.

The Deputy Inspector-General of Police, South East, Joseph Egbunike; Commissioner of Police, Chris Owolabi, and other senior officers visited the scenes for on-the-spot assessment.

Exhibits recovered include six pump-action guns, one AK-47 rifle, and one type 06 rifle each, Improvised Explosive Devices (IED), 50 cartridges, charms, expended ammunition, police berrets and boots, public address system, tricycle and three Toyota Hilux vehicles.

He said the area has been cordoned off and efforts are ongoing to apprehend other fleeing suspects.

He advised members of the public to report any person seen with bullet wounds through police emergency number 07039194332 or to the nearest police station.