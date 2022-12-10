Police repel bandits attacks in Zamfara, arrest 10 collaborators

The Zamfara State Police Command has repelled bandits attack at Zurmi and Shinkafi local government areas, just as its operatives arrested 10 bandits collaborators in the state.

This was contained in a statement by the spokesman of the Command, SP Mohammed Shehu on Saturday in Gusau.

Shehu said the police has made another breakthrough as it also recovered two AK-47 Rifles and large quantity of dried leaf suspected to be Indian Hemp.

“On 5th December, 2022, Police Tactical operatives while on confidence building patrol along Zurmi and Shinkafi LGAs received a distress call about bandits plan to attack some villages of the two Local Government Areas,” the statement read.

Shehu disclosed that operatives mobilised to the locations and engaged the bandits to serious gun battle that lasted for hours.

He added: “Luckily enough, the bandits were repelled by the superior fire power of the Police operatives, forcing them to retreat back to the forest with possible gun shot wounds. Two AK-47 rifles and 104 rounds of live ammunition belonging to the bandits were recovered at the scene.

“On 7th December, 2022 at about 1200 hours, Police Tactical operatives acted on intelligence information that led to the arrest of two suspects Murtala Dahiru of Galadi village in Shinkafi and Sani Mohammed of Talata Mafara town, recovered large quantity of leaf suspected to be Indian Hemp.”

He said the suspects were arrested while transporting large quantity of dried leaf suspected to be Indian hemp all the way from Lagos to Shinkafi in Zamfara State.

Shehu added: “In the course of investigation, the suspects confessed to several supply of hard drugs and other substances to the bandits operating at Shinkafi and Zurmi axis.

“On 8th December, 2022 at about 1330hours, Police Tactical operatives while on stop and search, acted on credible information that led to the arrest of four (4) suspects in an 18-seater Toyota vehicle conveying large quantity of dried leaf suspected to be Indian hemp from Lagos and to be delivered to Kaura Namoda in Zamfara state.

“In the course of interrogation, the suspects confessed that the consignment was meant for bandits operating in a forest under Shinkafi LGA of Zamfara state.

“Two suspects were arrested by the Police Tactical operatives in connection with partnering with bandits to impose levies on Kwarya Tsugunne and Yanbuki villages in Maru and Zurmi LGAs respectively.

“The suspects during interrogation confessed to the Police that, on several occasions, they imposed levies on villagers that run into millions and delivered same to bandits while getting their percentage. They further confessed that, recently they imposed and collected levy of one million, two hundred thousand naira from Kwarya Tsugunne village.

“One suspect was arrested as being informant to bandits by divulging information about the operational activities of security agencies and vigilante at Kekun Waje village in Bungudu LGA. The suspect while undergoing interrogation confessed to the alleged criminality.”





