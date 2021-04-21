The Katsina State Police Command has repelled bandits attack on Batsari communities of the state.

It was learnt that on April 20 at about 6am, the Divisional Police Officer of Batsari led operatives of Operations “Puff Adder” and “Sharan-Daji” to Shekewa village, an exit route to Dumburum forest, and successfully repelled bandits on heinous mission.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Gambo Isah, disclosed this in a statement.

According to the PPRO, many of the bandits escaped with gunshot wounds, while 29 sheep, 24 goats, seven motorcycles and a magazine of 30 rounds of 7.62MM ammunition of AK 47 rifle were recovered at the scene.

Isah stated that the team engaged the hoodlums into a fierce gun battle and repelled their attack.

He said the doggedness, uncommon courage and tactical operational strategy adopted by the security operatives made the bandits to flee into the forest with varying degrees of bullets wounds.

The Command urged members of the public to cooperate with security agencies working at the frontline areas by giving them credible information on bandits and their collaborators, especially those supplying them with arms and ammunition, information and other essential commodities.

The Command assured members of the public that it will remain resolute and committed in the ongoing fight against recalcitrant bandits until they are arrested and dealt with according to the extant laws of the land.