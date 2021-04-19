Men of the Anambra State police command attached to Zone-13 headquarters, Ukpo, on Monday foiled an attack by criminal elements on the zonal headquarters.

According to a statement by the state command’s spokesperson, DSP Nwode Nkeiruka, the attackers stormed the facility in their numbers, shooting sporadically in order to gain access; but they were repelled by police personnel on duty.

They were said to have lopped petrol bombs and Improvised Explosive Devices on vehicles within the periphery of the police headquarters.

“One of the criminal elements was neutralized (killed) during the exchange of gunfire between the police and the attackers, while many of the gang members escaped with gunshots injuries,” the statement noted.

The police spokesperson said two police operatives sustained gunshot injuries and are presently receiving treatment.

Items recovered from them include one L7A2 General-Purpose Machine Gun (GPMG), ninety-two rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition, one locally-made smoke pistol and an axe.

The Commissioner of Police, Anambra State Police Command, Kuryas Monday, who is also standing in for the Zonal Assistant Inspector-General of Police, has commended the police operatives for putting up a strong resistance against the attackers.

According to the statement, efforts are on to trace, identify and arrest the perpetrators to bring them to book.

The police commissioner also called on proprietors of private and public (including unorthodox) medical facilities in and around the state to admit but report anyone found seeking medical attention for bullet wounds and related injuries to the nearest police station.

While assuring of the command’s resolve to re-dominate, reclaim and secure all public spaces as directed by the Inspector-General of Police, the CP enjoined members of the public to continue to support the police with vital and timely information on the activities of criminals and other subversive elements within their respective communities.