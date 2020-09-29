The Borno State Police Command has released the names of its officers killed by Boko Haram Terrorists in the convoy of the state Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum.

The names were released by the Command’s Commissioner, Bello Makwashi, on Monday when Zulum visited the Headquarters in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

According to Makwashi, those that died were Mba Mathew, Ibrahim Muhammad, David Jarta, Jerry Joseph, John Barka, Elijah Gwarza, Eheboya Osaheinde and Nura Aminu.

He said the Command had broken the sad news to the families of the late policemen.

The convoy was attacked on Sunday as the Borno State Government committee resettling those displaced by Boko Haram moved around the Baga axis of the state.

The convoy was also attacked on Friday.

Zulum promised to see to the welfare of the families of the deceased, some of who were present at the Command Headquarters during his visit.

He said: “I am standing before you here, I am not here to just see you and go back.

“God willing we shall not let you down.

“We shall support you.”