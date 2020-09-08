The Police Command in Oyo State has released two jingles to sensitise the public to the danger inherent in cultism and other related vices.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Olugbenga Fadeyi, said in a statement on Tuesday in Ibadan that the two jingles were recorded in English Language.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Fadeyi quoted the Commissioner of Police in Oyo State, Nwachukwu Enwonwu, as saying that the jingles were part of the Police Campaign Against Cultism and other Vices, initiated by the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

“The Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Command, wishes to sensitise the general public on POCACOV, which was unveiled on Aug. 13, 2015 during his tenure as the Enugu State Commissioner of Police.

“The campaign is aimed at saving Nigerian youths from the claws of cultism and other vices, making our environment safe and secure, in line with the tenets of community-oriented policing,” the statement said.