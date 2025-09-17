Police release burial arrangements for ex-IG Arase

The Nigeria Police Force has released the burial arrangements for former Inspector-General of Police Solomon Ehigiator Arase, who died on August 31, 2025,

Arase, who served as the 18th indigenous Inspector-General of Police, passed on at the age of 69.

He was described by the Force as a dedicated officer remembered for his leadership, philanthropy and commitment to police reforms.

His burial rites, according to the programme of events signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, released on Wednesday, will begin in Abuja on September 24 with a Day of Tribute at the Nigeria Police Resource Centre, Jabi.

A requiem mass will follow on September 26 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Maitama, while a lying-in-state is scheduled for September 27 at his Abuja residence.

His body will then depart for Benin City, Edo State.

In his hometown, Sabongida Ora, a candlelight procession is slated for September 29.

A valedictory session organised by the Edo State judiciary and the Nigerian Bar Association will hold at the Edo State High Court, Benin, on October 2.

Other activities include a service of songs at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Airport Road, Benin, on October 2, followed by a family lying-in-state.

The funeral mass will take place on October 3 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, after which interment will be held at his private residence in Benin City.

A reception is planned at the Victor Uwaifo Creative Hub, while a thanksgiving mass will round off the events on October 5.

Arase, who held national honours including CFR, and was also a PhD holder, was appointed Inspector-General of Police in April 2015 and retired in June 2016.

He died at Cedarcrest Hospital in Abuja after a brief illness.

