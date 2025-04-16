Police reject N1m bribe, apprehend two suspected car thieves

Police officers attached to Border Patrol Zone 4, Katsina, have rejected N1 million bribe, impounded a suspected stolen vehicle and apprehended two suspects in Mashi local government of Katsina State.

The spokesman for the State Police Command, DSP Abubakar Aliyu, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Katsina.

Aliyu said: “On April 11, 2025, at about 3 pm, while on a routine patrol along Birnin Kuka village, Mashi local government area of Katsina State officers attached to Border Patrol Zone 4, Katsina, flagged down a Toyota Corolla LE.

”(It’s) green colour, driven by one Mubarak Kabir, aged 26, and Adamu Hashim, 27, all of Kurna quarters, Fagge Local Government Area, Kano State.

“During the preliminary investigation, it was discovered that the said vehicle was reportedly stolen from FCT Abuja.

“The suspects then offered a bribe of ₦1,000,000 in cash to the patrol team with a view to evading justice, which the officers sternly rejected,” he said.

Aliyu said that the suspects are now in police custody for further investigation.

He revealed that the suspected stolen vehicle, the N1 million cash, three mobile phones, one power bank and a bunch of keys were recovered from the suspects as exhibits.

The spokesman added that investigations are ongoing to unravel the extent of the suspects’ involvement in other criminal activities.

He gave the assurance that further developments would be communicated as the investigation proceeds.

Aliyu said that the Commissioner of Police, Mr Bello Shehu, commended the officers’ commitment to upholding the law and exhibiting a high level of integrity.

He further reaffirmed the commitment and dedication of the Command towards protecting the lives and property of residents of the state while maintaining a high level of integrity and respect for human rights.

