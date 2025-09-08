Police refute Rhodes-Vivour’s allegations of collusion with APC

The Lagos State Police Command has dismissed allegations by Labour Party chieftain, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, of collusion with All Progressives Congress thugs.

The deputy spokesperson of the command and a Deputy Superintendent of Police, DSP Babaseyi Oluseyi, denied the claims in a statement he issued on Sunday.

Oluseyi described the remarks, made during an Arise News “Morning Show” interview on Sunday, as unfounded, misleading, and an attempt to drag the police into politics.

He explained that Commissioner of Police, Olohundare Jimoh, deployed officers to Alimosho Local Government Area and other parts of Lagos strictly for law enforcement, not political purposes.

Oluseyi clarified that the APC in Alimosho had duly notified police of a voter registration sensitisation exercise, which held peacefully at Lion Field, Iyana-Ipaja.

“Officers were deployed for security, and the event ended without incident,” he said.

He stressed that no notification was received from Rhodes-Vivour regarding any rally in the area.

At about 12:30pm on Saturday, however, police responded to distress calls about pandemonium at Christ Gospel Mission International Campground.

According to Oluseyi, the disturbance arose after a political rally was forcefully held inside the religious premises without the church’s approval.

He said CP Jimoh personally led the intervention, deploying officers to restore order and protect worshippers inside the premises.

He also refuted claims that a Deputy Commissioner acted as a gateman or that buses were vandalised, insisting no such incidents occurred in police presence.

He added that allegations of damage to buses and injuries to supporters were only raised during the interview and not officially reported to police.

The spokesperson cautioned against holding political activities in religious centres, warning such actions could threaten public peace and attract criminal liability.

He emphasised that the command remains neutral, apolitical, and firm in enforcing law and order as mandated by the Police Act and Regulations.

Oluseyi assured that the police remain committed to the safety of Lagos residents and will resist any attempts to drag the command into partisan politics.

