Police recruitment: PSC seeks FCC collaboration, warns against racketeering

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has called for the cooperation of the Federal Character Commission (FCC) ahead of the forthcoming recruitment exercise into the Nigeria Police Force.

The Commission also warned that it will decisively deal with any individual involved in fraud or racketeering during the recruitment process.

The Chairman of the PSC, retired Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Hashimu Salihu Argungu, issued the warning on Wednesday during a courtesy visit to the Acting Executive Chairman of the FCC, Hon. Kayode Oladele, and members of its management team in Abuja.

The visit, which marks a strategic engagement between both agencies, comes as the PSC prepares for the recruitment of Cadet ASPs and Inspectors.

DIG Argungu, accompanied by Justice Paul Adamu Galumje, PSC Commissioner representing the Judiciary, stressed that the Commission will not tolerate any sharp practices or unethical conduct in the recruitment process.

He said fairness, transparency, and accountability must be upheld at all levels.

He emphasised that while the specific date for the recruitment exercise has not been announced, the PSC is committed to ensuring that only qualified Nigerians are enlisted into the Police Force through a process that reflects equity and merit.

“There must be no room for discretion, waivers, or replacements. Such actions negate the principles of fairness and equity, which the Commission is determined to uphold,” Argungu stated.

In his response, Hon. Kayode Oladele described the courtesy visit as a demonstration of inter-agency collaboration and a shared commitment to constitutional values of justice, fairness, and national unity.

He said, “By working together to ensure balanced representation in law enforcement, we are fostering a stronger sense of national belonging and trust in public institutions.”

The FCC Chairman added that an inclusive and diverse Police Force is critical for building public confidence and strengthening national peace and security, aligning with the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

He pledged the FCC’s full support in monitoring and ensuring compliance with federal character principles throughout the police recruitment exercise.

