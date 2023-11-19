Police recruitment: Kaduna, Adamawa top states with highest applicants

The Police Service Commission said Kaduna and Adamawa states have the highest number of applicants in the ongoing recruitment of Constables into the Nigeria Police.

Ikechukwu Ani, the Head of Press and Public Relations of PSC said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

He said Kaduna State had the highest number of applicants with 40,272, followed by Adamawa with 36,398 applications.

Ani said Bornu was the third with 32,048, followed by Benue with 31,122, then Katsina state with 30,202 before Bauchi State with 30,604 and Kano with 30,004.

He said Anambra has the lowest number of applicants with 1,664, followed by Ebonyi with 2,132, then Lagos State with 2324 applicants.

The PSC spokesman said Bayelsa, with 2,651 was the 4th state with the lowest number of applicants, followed by Abia with 2,796.

He said a total of 547,774 applications had so far been received in the police recruitment portal, expected to close on November 26.

Ani said the portal, opened on October 15 would be closed after six weeks deadline for application.

According to him, out of the 547,774 applicants, 358,900 were successful and have qualified for the next round of the recruitment process.

He said the processes were physical, credentials, medicals and strict background checks of applicants, adding that, a total of 84,606 applicants were rejected for over age.

Ani said the Chairman of PSC, Dr. Solomon Arase, expressed satisfaction with the number of applications already received.

Arase said it was clear with the number of applications that Nigerian youths were showing incredible interest in pursuing a career in the Nigeria Police.