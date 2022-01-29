Police recruitment, constitutional responsibility of PSC – Management

The Management of the Police Service Commission says the recruitment of Police Officers from the rank of Constables to Cadet Inspectors and Cadet Assistant Superintendents of Police are the Constitutional responsibilities of the commission.

Ikechukwu Ani, the Head of Press and Public Relations of the commission, said this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

He said the clarification followed publications in some sections on protest by members of staff of the commission that forcefully locked up government offices and chased away officers on legitimate duties.

Ani said the issues raised in the publications by the protesting members of staff were already receiving management attention.

He said the issues raised by the protesters were primarily the alleged handover of the constitutional responsibility of the Commission to recruit Police Officers to the Inspector General of Police.

Ani said protesters had also expressed worry over the delay in the conclusion of the 2021 staff promotion and training.

He said: “It is necessary to state unequivocally that the recruitment of Police Officers from the rank of Constables to Cadet Inspectors and Cadet ASPs are and remains the Constitutional responsibility of the Commission.

“This was also affirmed not long ago by a judgement of the Court of Appeal and management of the Commission has no intention to abdicate this constitutional responsibility.”

Ani said the management of the commission had few weeks ago addressed members of staff on the matter.

He said the management had also contacted the Inspector General of Police to explain issues arising from the preparation for the conduct of the 2021 recruitment process.

According to him, management has never willingly surrendered the commission’s mandate to the Nigeria Police Force and will never contemplate it.

Ani said PSC Management was currently taking up the recent announcement by the Police, on screening dates for the 2021 recruitment of constables.

He said: “Management will ensure that the constitutional responsibilities of the commission are not hijacked.

“The commission will insist on keeping to existing clearly defined roles for all parties including the PSC, NPF, Federal Character Commission and state governments.

“PSC will obviously drive the 2021 constable recruitment in line with constitutional provisions.”

According to Ani on 2021 staff promotion, the management will approve the recommendation of its Standing Committee on Establishment at its next Plenary meeting.

He said management had no problem with training of staff on police recruitment and would not stand against any reasonable recommendations on that.