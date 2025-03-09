Police recover stolen vehicle in Ogun, suspects arrested

The Ogun State Police Command said it has successfully recovered a stolen blue Toyota Corolla, 2005 Model with registration number LSD 260 HJ at Atan-Ota.

Spokesperson of the Command and Chief Superintendent of Police, Omolola Odutola, made this known in a statement on Saturday.

Odutola said one Erua Bukola at about 1pm on March 4, 2025 reported at the Mowe Police Division that the said car was removed where she parked it in front of a church in Loburo area of Mowe.

She disclosed that police detectives were mobilised to gather intel about the stolen vehicle, which was later discovered to have been taken to Mushin area of Lagos State on the said day.

Further investigation revealed that it was later taken to Atan-Ota in Ogun State, which prompted the intervention of men from the Atan-Ota Division to ascertain the veracity of the information.

Subsequently, Odutola said the efforts of the superior police officer of Atan Division yielded results as the vehicle was retrieved and one Bamgbose Abayomi was arrested.

Upon interrogation, she said Abayomi mentioned one Adeniyi Tope from Idi-Oro, Mushin, Lagos as the real culprit of the car theft.

Odutola noted that the said Adeniyi has been arrested, adding that efforts are on to arrest one other person who is part of the syndicate.

“Suspects will be charged to court as soon as possible,” she stated.

