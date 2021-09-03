Police recover stolen Dangote truck, 900 bags of cements, nab suspects

The Delta State Police Command has confirmed the recovery of an articulated vehicle laden with 900 bags of cement, which was allegedly stolen last Tuesday by robbers at Okpella in Edo State.

The Command’s spokesperson, DSP Bright Edafe, confirmed the development in a statement on Thursday.

Edafe said the vehicle was recovered and the suspects arrested at Aniegele village, near Illah, after vigilantes gave the robbers a hot chase.

He said: “On September 31, 2021 at about 9:30am, officers from the Illah Division were on patrol on the Illah-Asaba Road; they received a report.

“The report came from one Bature Ibrahim, a driver of Dangote Cement Company, that his truck loaded with 900 bags of cement has been stolen.

“He said that while he was trying to park his truck with Registration number DAS 690 ZY at Okpella in Edo four armed men emerged from the bush and dragged him and his conductor into the bush.

“Ibrahim said the armed men gave him and his conductor several machete cuts and tied them with rope and made away with the truck.”

According to Edafe, following the report, the police patrol team swung into action immediately and after due intelligence-led investigation, they located the truck where it was parked at Aniegele on Illah-Asaba Road.

He said that on sighting the patrol vehicle, the suspects jumped into the bush and took to their heels before they were rounded up with the efforts of vigilantes of Aniegele village.

He said: “The local vigilantes chased them into the bush and four suspects namely: Ozioma Umez, Uchenna Idenyi, Chibuike Nwamgbo, and Chiolada Nomha, all male were arrested in connection with the crime.

“Two cutlasses were recovered from the suspects. Investigation is ongoing.”