Police recover pistol from two suspected armed robbers

The Lagos State Police Command has detained two suspects, aged 27 and 32, for alleged possession of a pistol and armed robbery.

Command spokesman and a Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest to newsmen in Lagos on Saturday.

He said that the suspects were apprehended on Friday at 4am at Sangotedo, Lekki-Epe Expressway.

Hundeyin said: “The police on early morning patrol apprehended the two suspects.

“One automatic pistol and five live ammunition were recovered.”

According to him, the suspects are currently undergoing interrogation for possible prosecution.

