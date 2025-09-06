Police recover N2.8m items, arrest six in Akure 

The Ondo State Police Command on Friday said it recovered stolen items valued at N2.8 million and arrested six suspects in Akure, the state capital.

Spokesperson of the command and a Deputy Superintendent of Police, DSP Olushola Ayanlade, disclosed this in a statement he issued to newsmen.

Ayanlade said the breakthrough was part of the command’s ongoing crime detection efforts.

He explained that on August 27, 2025, one Musa Abdullahi of Akure reported that unknown persons broke into his wife’s shop at Osokoti area.

According to Abdullahi, the stolen items included N300,000 cash, a deep freezer with stabiliser worth N500,000, foodstuffs, valuables, and seven 25-litre jerrycans of vegetable oil.

He said the total value of the stolen property was estimated at N2.8 million.

During investigations, information was received that one Adegdule Segun of Osokoti Layout, Akure had been caught by Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) members with suspected stolen items.

The suspect, unable to explain the items, was handed over to the police with the exhibits.

Further interrogation led to the arrest of one Dayo Lawson of Ondo Town.

Lawson’s confessional statement provided leads which enabled the arrest of three suspected receivers: Murtala Kabiru, Damilola Oyateru, and Ijilusi Opeyemi.

Investigation is ongoing, with efforts intensified to apprehend other suspects still at large.

Ayanlade commended the swift response of operatives and lauded the vigilance of OPC members for their patriotic contribution.

He added that the command remained committed to collaborating with stakeholders, including security agencies, community groups, and non-state actors, to ensure safety in the state.

According to him, the goal is to make the state safe for law-abiding citizens and uncomfortable for criminals.

He stressed that the success reflected the command’s strong cooperation with stakeholders in the security sector.

He said such collaboration, based on the collective responsibility of security, continues to produce tangible results in fighting crime across the state.

Ayanlade urged residents to remain vigilant, law-abiding, and to support the police by providing credible information that would help in preventing and combating crime statewide.

