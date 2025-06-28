Police recover lifeless body of man kidnapped from piggery farm

Operatives of the Anambra State Police Command have recovered the body of a man who was abducted from his farm by armed men.

The spokesman of the command and a Superintendent of Police, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this in a statement he issued to newsmen on Saturday in Awka

Ikenga said the command’s operatives recovered the lifeless body of Chido Ozor, who was allegedly abducted in Nimo, Njikoka Local Government Area of the state.

“Operatives of the Anambra Police Command, in the early hours of June 23, recovered the lifeless body of a suspected kidnap victim in Nimo,” he said.

He said the victim, later identified as Ozor, was reportedly abducted on the morning of June 19 at his piggery farm in Nimo.

He added that operatives had been trailing the suspected kidnappers in an effort to arrest them and rescue the victim, but unfortunately, his body was found near his farm on June 23.

