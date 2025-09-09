Police recover large arms, ammunition in Nasarawa, Benue border community

The Nasarawa State Police Command recovered 38 firearms, 4,264 rounds of live ammunition and arrested nine suspects for alleged offences, including gun running, illegal manufacture of arms and impersonation.

Briefing newsmen on Tuesday in Lafia, Shettima Mohammed-Jauro, the Commissioner of Police, said that the seizures and arrests of the suspects were within one week at different locations in the state.

He said that the development marked a major breakthrough in the fight against violent crime, arms trafficking and impersonation of security personnel across the state.

Mohammed-Jauro said that the operation carried out between August 31 and September 7, led to the recovery of a large cache of firearms, arrest of gun runners, illegal manufacturers, distributors and suspected impersonators.

The CP said that at 6:30 p.m. on September 7, acting on intelligence, he led operatives to storm a forest at Kadarko, Keana Local Government Area, where suspected gunrunners were offloading arms and ammunition for distribution to their accomplices.

“The suspects fled on sighting the operatives, but a search led to the recovery of four AK-49 rifles, three AK-47 rifles, one G3 rifle, one sub-machine gun, 11 magazines, 4,046 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, and other assorted ammunition,” he said.

The commissioner added that on September 6, operatives arrested one John Paul, a resident of Abuja, around Akwanga–Wamba axis, while on his way to the Federal Capital Territory with five locally fabricated rifles in his possession.

He said the command also arrested two suspected notorious gun manufacturers, James Philip and Alpha Philip, on August 31 in Shabu, Lafia Local Government Area.

Mohammed-Jauro said that further investigation led to the arrest of four major buyers and distributors of these arms, and the recovery of 13 long-range single-barrel guns and 10 short guns.

Other exhibits recovered included one revolver, swords, charms, police uniforms and gun-making machines.

Similarly, on September 7, operatives of the Anti-Cultism Unit intercepted a Peugeot 508 vehicle near the College of Agriculture Junction in Lafia, the CP said.

“The three occupants falsely claimed to be soldiers but had no identification.

“Items recovered from them included a military jungle hat, two military polo shirts, and a black shirt with Nigerian Army and Special Force inscription,” he said.

The police chief commended his officers for their gallantry and members of the public for providing credible intelligence.

He assured residents that the command remained committed to ridding the state of criminal elements and urged continued vigilance and cooperation with security agencies.

