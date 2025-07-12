Police recover journalist’s stolen vehicle in Nasarawa

The Nasarawa State Police Command has recovered a stolen vehicle belonging to Aliyu Tijjani, a reporter with the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Lafia.

Ramhan Nansel, a Superintendent of Police and the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Lafia.

Nansel said the vehicle was snatched at gunpoint from the reporter at his residence on Thursday in Lafia.

According to the PPRO, the case of armed robbery was reported at the ‘B’ Division Police Station, Lafia on July 10.

He said that the complainant informed the police that armed robbers invaded his residence on Old Police Barracks Road, Lafia in the early hours of the said date

He said: “During the attack, the hoodlums made away with a Toyota Camry with registration number, Nasarawa LFA 77 ST, phones and an undisclosed amount of money.

“In response to this unfortunate incident, the Command immediately launched a manhunt for the fleeing suspects and initiated efforts to recover the stolen vehicle.

“The efforts yielded positive results when credible intelligence was received that the vehicle was sighted in the Akwanga Local Government Area of the state.

“Swiftly acting on this tip-off, detectives attached to Akwanga Division mobilised to the location and upon seeing our men, the suspects abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene.

Also Read

“Police successfully recovered the vehicle at the Lagos Park Area of Akwanga and it has since been moved to the police station for further investigation.”

The PPRO said the Command’s Commissioner, CP Shetima Jauro-Mohammed, commended the officers for their prompt response.

The CP also appreciated the residents of Akwanga for their cooperation and timely provision of actionable information.

Nansel urged the public to continue to support the police by promptly reporting suspicious activities and assured them of the Command’s commitment to confidentiality and security.

Post Views: 4