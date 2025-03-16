Police recover headless corpse of teenager, begin probe

Close Menu
The Jigawa State Police Command has begun investigation into the circumstances around the headless corpse of a teenager found on the side of the road in Jikas-Dabaja village of Gwaram Local Government Area of the state.

The Spokesman of the Command and a Superintendent of Police, SP Lawan Shiisu, revealed this in a statement he issued on Saturday.

According to Shiisu, the teenager’s corpse was found at the scene of the incident at about 9pm on Wednesday.

The Police Public Relations Officer said: “On Wednesday at about 2200hrs, the Divisional Police Headquarters Gwaram informed us about a corpse in Jikas-Dabaja village, Gwaram LGA.

“A team of policemen rushed to the scene and on arrival, they discovered a headless corpse. 

“The corpse also had his private parts removed.

“The corpse was later identified as that of a 14-year-old Almajiri, who went missing two days earlier.” 

Shiisu explained that the victim’s relatives were contacted after being certified dead by a medical doctor on call.

He added: “The remains were released to them for burial.

“Investigations are ongoing with a view to apprehending the perpetrators.”

