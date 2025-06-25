Police recover guns, cutlass inside ceiling of native doctor

Operatives of the Delta State Police Command have recovered two automatic pump action guns and a cutlass inside the ceiling of a native doctor, Okonji Chimes, in the Ibusa area of the state.

The spokesman of the command and a Superintendent of Police, SP Bright Edafe, made the revelation on Tuesday in a statement he posted on his X handle.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, the recovery of the weapons followed credible intelligence that was received by operatives of the Special Anti-Kidnapping and Cybercrime Squad during an investigation on Chimeze, who is reported to be 47 years old.

According to Edafe, when the operatives stormed the Umuehe Quarters of the native doctor in Ibusa on June 14, 2025 at about 6:30am, executing a search warrant, they recovered two automatic pump-action guns and one cutlass hidden inside the ceiling of the suspect’s room.

The suspect and exhibits are in custody as the investigation is ongoing, he said.

The PPRO also revealed that on June 18, 2025 at about 12:20pm, the Eagle-Net Surveillance Team stationed at Ughelli North Local Government Area while on a routine stop and search duty along Otokutu Bridge, Warri intercepted a black Toyota Corolla car with registration number: RSH 90 RC, driven by one Telvin Richmond, 27, of Opete by Otokutu and one Frank Obiorah, 26, of the same address.

He said the vehicle and suspects were subjected to a thorough search.

During the search, a locally made cut-to-size gun, two yellow hand-bands inscribed with NBM: “Neo Black Movement,” one battle axe, and a wooden pistol, all concealed inside the compartment of the vehicle doors, were recovered.

Edafe said preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects are members of the Aiye confraternity.

One of them was said to have bought the gun in 2024 for N87,000 from another suspect presently at large.

He added: “Suspects are in custody, and the investigation is ongoing.”

